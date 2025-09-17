Lokayukta directs GBA commissioners to set up dog shelters

<p>Bengaluru: Lokayukta Justice BS Patil has directed all commissioners of the Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA) to establish dog shelters.</p>.<p>The order came during a hearing on September 15.</p>.<p>The hearing addressed issues of solid waste management, stray dog menace, and lake rehabilitation across the five corporations under the newly formed GBA. Commissioners of all five corporations were present.</p>.<p>Patil ordered the identification of stray dogs within each jurisdiction to facilitate treatment and the construction of shelters.</p>.Bengaluru: Tech giant BlackBuck bails on ORR, blames traffic, potholes.<p>For improved waste disposal, he suggested installing CCTV cameras at blackspots to curb littering, along with awareness campaigns and fines against repeat offenders.</p>.<p>On lake rehabilitation, he asked commissioners to clear encroachments, prevent wastewater entry into lakes, and submit reports on action taken.</p>