Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Indian football crisis deepens as ISL captains approach Supreme Court

While running a league is among the most basic responsibilities of a national federation, the AIFF now faces uncertainty over the start of its top-flight.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 19:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 19:23 IST
FootballSports NewsSupreme CourtAIFFISL

Follow us on :

Follow Us