Long drive for dogs’ treatment causing distress, say activists

According to Neveena Kamath, another activist, the dogs are supposed to be under BBMP care for a total of six days as per the guidelines. “The first day is for observation. The second day for surgery and four days for recovery. In the case of Lakshmi, she was brought back within three days,” she shares. She adds that the dogs are caught in nets, but should ideally be transferred to cages once they are in the van. “We do not know if this is followed strictly. Being transported in nets over such long journeys will cause immense discomfort to the animals,” she explains.