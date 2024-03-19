'Loud music' during azan row: Police arrive at Bengaluru's Siddanna Layout as protests break out

Several people in Bengaluru staged a protest on Tuesday after an altercation occurred between a group of people and a shopkeeper during 'Azaan' time. However, the police arrived at Siddanna Layout to bring the situation under control.
This comes after an attack on a shopkeeper in central Bengaluru on Sunday took a political and communal turn as the victim blamed the assault on his playing the Hanuman Chalisa.
However, there was no mention of playing Hanuman Chalisa either in the FIR or the written complaint seen by DH, which stated that the argument began over a "loud sound on speaker"
The BJP however demanded action in the matter and took shots at the Siddaramaiah government.
An argument ensued between the suspects and the victim, which led to a melee. Unverified CCTV footage from the shop showed some of the suspects and the victim exchanging blows.
More to follow...
(With DHNS inputs)
(Published 19 March 2024, 07:26 IST)