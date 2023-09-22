Love jihad case: Karnataka Police team dispatched to J&K

A team of officials from Hebbagodi Police Station was dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir to locate and apprehend a man accused of attempting to convert a woman from another faith and allegedly engaging in unnatural sexual acts, a senior officer stated on Thursday.
Social media post
The 38-year-old woman, a resident of Bengaluru, claimed to be a victim of “love jihad,” rape, and unnatural sex through a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The post on September 6 read, “@PoliceBangalore @DGPKarnataka @PMOIndia @CPBlr Sir, I am a victim of love jihad, rape, unnatural sex, and forceful religious conversion. Kindly provide me with police assistance in Bangalore immediately, as my life is in danger (sic).”
An FIR was filed at Bellandur Police Station on September 7. The case was subsequently transferred to Hebbagodi Police Station, as it fell under their jurisdiction.
Mallikarjun Baldandi, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural, said, “The investigations have been ongoing since a case was registered at the Hebbagodi station on September 14. We received information that the suspect is in Jammu and Kashmir, and a team has been dispatched to gather more details and apprehend him.”
According to the FIR, the complainant, who worked at a private firm in Bengaluru, met the suspect, Mozif Ashraf Beigh, 32, a few years ago.
The suspect initiated a relationship with the woman, promising marriage despite their differing faiths, as noted in the FIR.
The complainant alleged that in 2018, the suspect forced physical relations with her at his residence in
Bengaluru.
In January of the same year, the woman accused the suspect of engaging in forced “unnatural sex” at his residence. She stated, “He attempted to convert me into a different faith by promising to marry me.”
Brother threatens victim
The victim also accused the
suspect’s brother, Morif Ashraf Beigh, 38, of threatening her over the phone and instructing her to stay away from Mozif.
The suspect has been charged under Section 5 of the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act and sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 417 (cheating) of the Indian Penal
Code (IPC).