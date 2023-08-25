Lunar wonders: Giant replicas of birds, animals unveiled at scientific exhibition

A giant replica of fictional character King Kong was unveiled in Peenya 2nd Stage on Thursday, as part of a celebratory tribute to the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon.
The 40 ftx20 ft replica is one of the many attractions at the scientific exhibition that was inaugurated at a ground opposite the Seetha Ramanjaneya Temple, GKW Layout, Peenya 2nd Stage.
Termed the ‘International Robotic Birds World’, the exhibition includes large robotic models of several birds, including penguins, ostriches, woodpeckers, a 20 ftx40 ft Garuda (eagle), and 15 ftx25 ft fire dragon.
These models are created by a team of robotic engineers and artists, headed by artists Rangaswamy and Rafiq. Besides this, replicas of various animals, including elephants decked up for traditional Kerala temple processions, will be on display.
The exhibition aims to celebrate the success of Isro and the scientific community. It also aims to direct visitors’ attention towards conservation of birds, besides igniting scientific curiosity among students.
The exhibition will be on till October 15 and will be open for public viewing from 4 pm to 9 pm.