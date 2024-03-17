M B Patil assures commissioning of first section of suburban rail by December 2025

Speaking to the press after visiting the Gollahalli casting yard near Devanahalli to witness the 100 feet (31m) U-Girder that is being used for the suburban railway in Bengaluru, he said that at least 450 such girders will be used to construct the 8-km viaduct from Hebbal to Yeshwantpur which is a part of the ‘Mallige’ line or Corridor 2 of the suburban railway project. This stretch will also require 323 I-girders and 283 pier caps.