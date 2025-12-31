<p>Bengaluru: In a significant administrative overhaul, the State Government on Wednesday issued orders transferring and promoting several high-ranking Indian Police Service (IPS) officers across the state. The reshuffle, cleared by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, sees a major change of guard in Bengaluru City’s divisional leadership and several district wings.</p><p>Two senior officers were promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP) while being retained in their current territorial responsibilities. M B Boralingaiah will continue as IGP, Southern Range, Mysuru, and Ajai Hilori continues as Addl. Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru City.</p><p><strong>New DIGPs:</strong></p><p>The government has promoted 23 officers to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP). Among the key postings, Bhimashankar Guled has been moved to CID Economic Offences, C K Baba to KSRP, and S Girish to the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). Several officers previously serving as DCPs in Bengaluru City, including D Devaraju (Training), S Girish (ANTF), and K Parashurama (CTRS), have been elevated to DIGP roles.</p>.NCB busts international drug syndicate operating from Bengaluru, seizes 160 kg 'khat' leaves.<p>Additionally Abdul Ahad continuing as Director of BMTC, Sanjeev M Patil as DIGP General, and Kala Krishnaswamy as DIGP Crime in upgraded positions.</p><p>The promotions also extend to specialised wings, with Ilakkiya Karunagaran taking over DIGP Wireless, Vedamurthy and K Dharani Devi moving into Intelligence, and Siri Gowri joining the Karnataka Lokayukta. Other significant DIGP appointments include K M Shantharaju (ISD), Hanumantharaya (SHRC), S Savitha (Home Guards), M Puttamadaiah (Principal PTC Kalburgi), T Sreedhara (Hqrs), A N Prakash Gowda (SAF), Jinendra Khanagavi (Prisons), J K Rashmi (Railways), T P Shivakumar (SCRB), Vishnuvardhana (Director KPA), and H D Anand Kumar (Cyber Command).</p><p><strong>Bengaluru city’s new brass</strong></p><p>Bengaluru will see new faces in key jurisdictional roles. Saidulu Adavath, previously with the CID, has been posted as the DCP Whitefield Division, taking over from K Parashurama who has been elevated to DIGP. Similarly, Yatish N moves from his role as SP Railways to take charge as DCP West Division. Mithun Kumar will take charge as DCP North-East Division. Vikram Amte has been posted as DCP East Division. Mohammed Sujitha MS moves into the DCP South-East Division.</p><p><strong>New SPs to Districts</strong></p><p>The shuffle also includes several district SPs. Chandrakant M V to Bengaluru Rural, K Ramarajan to Belagavi District, B Nikhil to Shivamogga, Arunangshu Giri to Raichur, Jitendra Kumar to Chikkamagaluru, Kannika Sukhriwal to Kolar, Bindu Mani to Kodagu, Shobharani to Mandya, Sara Fathima to Railways, Muthuraju to Chamarajanagar, Sajeeth to ISD, Pavan Nejjur to Bellary, Shubhanwitha to Hassan and Mallikarjuna Baladandi to Mysuru.</p><p><strong>CID to get 4 new SPs:</strong></p><p>Three junior officers Harsha Priyamvada, Shaloo and Sam Varghese have been promoted from the rank of ASP to SP CID. And Kavitha B T moves from Chamarajanagar to become the SP CID.</p>