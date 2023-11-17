Man arrested in Bengaluru for cheating women promising govt jobs

The Vidhana Soudha police have arrested a man who allegedly cheated two women of Rs 14.5 lakh by offering them jobs.
An investigating official said that the suspect, Kumar, 53, targeted women aged between 30 and 35 and promised them government jobs or inter- or intra-departmental transfers.
In two recent incidents, Kumar allegedly cheated two women of Rs 12 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh, respectively.
While an FIR was registered in the first incident, a statement was recorded by the police in the second case.
The official said that Kumar was in Bangkok and was arrested early morning on November 12 when he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here.
“He was a local and roamed around the Vidhana Soudha often,” the official said.
Kumar has been booked by the Vidhana Soudha police under IPC sections pertaining to cheating.