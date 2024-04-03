JOIN US
Man attempts to slit his throat in court hall of Karnataka HC Chief Justice

Vidhana Soudha police were immediately alerted by the court authorities and the person was soon shifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is yet to be ascertained by the police.
Last Updated 03 April 2024, 10:38 IST

Bengaluru: A middle-age man allegedly attempted to slit his throat with a sharp object inside the Court Hall No.1 in Karnataka High Court here on Wednesday, police said.

The drama unfolded around 1.20 pm in the hall before the division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice HB Prabhakara Sastry. The man casually walked to the front and without any trigger he attempted to slit his throat.

Vidhana Soudha police were immediately alerted by the court authorities and the person was soon shifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is yet to be ascertained by the police. 

A police officer, investigating the case, told DH that they were yet to gather more information about the person. They are also investigating how the person managed to sneak the sharp object into the court.

(Published 03 April 2024, 10:38 IST)
