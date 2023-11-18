JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man convicted 6 yrs after causing fatal accident in Bengaluru

The accident occurred on May 12, 2017, at 6.55 am near the KR Road and Cubbon Road junction.
Last Updated 17 November 2023, 21:13 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Six years after killing a motorcyclist in a collision, a man was sentenced to 60 days of simple imprisonment and charged a fine of Rs 11,500.

The accident occurred on May 12, 2017, at 6.55 am near the KR Road and Cubbon Road junction.

Rajkumar V S (68) was riding his two-wheeler towards M G Road from Commercial Street when another motorcyclist named Prakash Kumbar, now 38 — who had jumped a signal coming from Manipal Centre, Cubbon Road towards BRV Junction— crashed into the former at a high speed.

The accident caused Rajkumar to fall on the road and sustain severe head injuries. He was shifted to Nimhans, where he passed away five days later.

A case was filed against Prakash at the Shivajinagar traffic police station.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 November 2023, 21:13 IST)
Bengaluru

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT