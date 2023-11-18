Man convicted 6 yrs after causing fatal accident in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Six years after killing a motorcyclist in a collision, a man was sentenced to 60 days of simple imprisonment and charged a fine of Rs 11,500.
The accident occurred on May 12, 2017, at 6.55 am near the KR Road and Cubbon Road junction.
Rajkumar V S (68) was riding his two-wheeler towards M G Road from Commercial Street when another motorcyclist named Prakash Kumbar, now 38 — who had jumped a signal coming from Manipal Centre, Cubbon Road towards BRV Junction— crashed into the former at a high speed.
The accident caused Rajkumar to fall on the road and sustain severe head injuries. He was shifted to Nimhans, where he passed away five days later.
A case was filed against Prakash at the Shivajinagar traffic police station.