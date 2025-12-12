<p>Bengaluru: A 33-year-old man died after he was electrocuted while attempting to rescue a parrot perched on a high-tension electric pole inside a private apartment complex in Girinagar on Friday.</p><p>The deceased, Arun Kumar, ran a logo-embossing business and lived in Veerabhadranagar. Originally from Nagamangala, he had come to his cousin's house at Vasundhara Krithika Apartments when the incident occurred.</p><p>According to police, around 9.45 am, a foreign parrot—valued at nearly Rs 2 lakh—escaped from the house and landed on a high-tension pole located within the apartment premises. Arun tried to retrieve the bird by tying a stick to an iron pipe and climbing onto the compound wall to reach closer. During the attempt, he accidentally touched a 66,000 kV live wire and suffered a massive electric shock, causing him to fall to the ground.</p>.Doctors who died on duty during COVID-19 entitled to insurance under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana: Supreme Court.<p>He was rushed to KIMS hospital but was declared brought dead.</p><p>BESCOM and KEB officials visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Residents expressed anger over high-capacity electric lines running through the apartment premises, calling them extremely dangerous and demanding urgent corrective measures.</p><p>Girinagar police have registered a case of unnatural death. </p><p>A senior police officer said Arun’s cousin Likitha had bought the parrot a few months ago. Family members had repeatedly warned him not to go near the high-tension line and had advised calling Fire and Emergency Services for help. However, Arun made three attempts to rescue the bird, ignoring their pleas.</p>