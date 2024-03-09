Man dies of stab wounds in Bengaluru, day after spat with lover’s family

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old man died on Friday, a day after he was admitted to the hospital with stab injuries, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Chetan, a native of Davanagere. His parents have filed a complaint with Chandra Layout police, alleging he was “murdered”.
Investigators said that Chetan and his college mate were in love and planned to marry. However, the girl refused after her family opposed their relationship. Chetan visited her house on Thursday night and was involved in a heated exchange with her family.
“After the argument, the girl’s family called up Chetan’s parents and informed them about the incident. When his parents arrived, he was found in an autorickshaw parked close to the girl's house with stab injuries in the stomach region,” a police officer said.
He was taken to hospital and died on Friday, according to the police.
The girl’s family claimed that Chetan had threatened to take his life if they didn’t agree to the marriage and might have died by suicide after the argument, the officer said.
The autopsy report is awaited further action will be taken after the report is out.
(Published 08 March 2024, 21:48 IST)