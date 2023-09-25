Home
Man dies 2 days after motorcycle mows him down

Last Updated 24 September 2023, 23:24 IST

A private sector employee died on Saturday, two days after he was run over by a motorcyclist on Railway Parallel Road in Kasturi Nagar in the eastern part of the city.  The victim has been identified as Karthikeyan (54). 

On Thursday, Karthikeyan was struck by an unidentified two-wheeler rider while crossing the road around 7.30 pm. Police noted that the vehicle, bearing an Andhra Pradesh registration number, sped off immediately afterwards.

Local residents shifted Karthikeyan, who had suffered severe head injuries, to a nearby hospital, and he was later shifted to a hospital in Jayanagar. The victim passed away on Saturday around 1 pm after failing to respond to treatment. KR Puram traffic police have opened an FIR against the unidentified motorcyclist. 

(Published 24 September 2023, 23:24 IST)
