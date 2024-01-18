Mandir consecration sparks craze for Lord Ram merchandise in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: As the highly anticipated Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya draws closer, the demand for books on Lord Ram are on the increase.
People are also keen on buying keychains, flags, and scarves.
Even as the demand has increased gradually in the last two weeks, vendors hope the sales will skyrocket in the coming days.
Vendors said books depicting stories of Lord Ram, the Hanuman Chalisa, notebooks to write 'Sri Ram Koti' are being sold in bulk to organisations.
"Every day, we have at least 50 customers asking for books related to Lord Ram," said Bharthi, co-owner of Srinidhi Publications. She added that they have sold over 2,500 such books over the last week.
Dealers getting bulk orders struggle to meet the demand as the materials are produced and transported from Hubballi. "The fabric for the flags comes from Hubballi and the price ranges from Rs 20 to Rs 650, depending on the size and quality," said BS Ranganathan, owner of Kaveri Textiles on Avenue Road.
The 'Jai Shri Ram' caps, badges and vehicle stickers are flying off the shelves along with Lord Ram portraits and scarves.