<p>Damoh: An FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Sunday after a young man was allegedly forced to wash the feet of a Brahmin person and drink the water for sharing an 'objectionable' AI-generated image, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Saturday at Satariya village under the jurisdiction of Patera police station, 45 km off the district headquarters, police said.</p>.<p>Purshottam Kushwaha, who belongs to an OBC community, allegedly posted on Instagram an Artificial Intelligence-generated image showing another villager, Annu Pandey wearing a garland of shoes, officials said.</p>.<p>After the post went viral and sparked anger and tension in the area, Kushwaha deleted the post and publicly apologised, said Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi.</p>.<p>A village panchayat was convened and Kushwaha was forced to wash Pandey's feet and drink the same water, the SP said. The panchayat also imposed a fine of Rs 5,100 on him. A video of the humiliating proceedings was shared on social media.</p>.<p>Another video showed Kushwaha purportedly saying that he had apologised for the mistake he made, and did not want the incident to become a political issue.</p>.Haryana cop suicide: Police add charges after wife objects to 'diluted sections' in FIR.<p>The victim has not lodged any formal complaint yet, local officials said. A First Information Report was registered against four men including Pandey, Damoh Collector Sudhir Kumar Kocher told reporters.</p>.<p>Congress condemned the incident as a "blot on humanity".</p>.<p>"The Constitution has given every citizen of the country equal status. Such incidents against Dalits and backward communities are a disgrace to the entire nation and society and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," the party said on X.</p>.<p>It demanded strict action against the culprits and added that the country must run according to "Dr B R Ambedkar's Constitution" and not the "favoured Manuvad" of the RSS and BJP.</p>.<p>State BJP media in-charge Ashish Agrawal accused the opposition party of politicising every crime, and asserted that the government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav takes prompt and strict action in every crime.</p>.<p>A First Information Report was registered under Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the "process of arresting the accused is underway," he added</p>