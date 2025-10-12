Menu
Madhya Pradesh: Man made to wash Brahmin's feet over AI-generated image; FIR registered

An FIR was registered under Section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the 'process of arresting the accused is underway'.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 14:21 IST
Published 12 October 2025, 14:21 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshAIBrahmin

