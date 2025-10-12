<p>Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader, was recently awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for promoting democratic rights in her country and her struggle to achieve a transition to democracy.</p><p>Born on October 7, 1967, Machado is an industrial engineer by training and won a resounding victory in the opposition's primary election in 2023.</p><p>However, after being awarded the prestigious prize, Machado is facing criticism after her old posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) have gone viral, where she allegedly supported Israel's military action in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaza">Gaza</a>. </p><p>Additionally, she is also being criticised for urging Argentina and Israel to "dismantle" the criminal Venezuelan regime.</p><p>"Today, all of us who defend Western values stand with the State of Israel, a genuine ally of freedom," Machado had tweeted on May 12, 2021.</p>.<p>According to <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/why-nobel-peace-prize-winner-maria-corina-machado-is-facing-criticism-9436325">several media reports,</a> Machado had said that if elected, Venezuela's office will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.</p><p>"I believe and I can announce that our government will move our Israeli embassy to Jerusalem. I promise one day, well have a close relationship between Venezuela and Israel. that will be part of our support to the State of Israel," she had said as per reports. </p><p>A report in <em>NDTV World</em> mentioned that a Norwegian lawyer named Bjornar Moxnes believed that the award does not line with the Nobel's purpose. He stated that Machado in the past had signed a cooperation document with Israel's Likud party, which is said to be "responsible for what happened in Gaza." </p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>