Many city trains cancelled due to work on level crossing

Bengaluru: Due to line and power block for the insertion and removal of temporary girders at Level Crossing No 15 between the Kengeri and Hejjala stations and at Bridge No 855 between the KSR Bengaluru-Bengaluru Cantonment stations, the following train services will be cancelled, partially cancelled and diverted/rescheduled.
Cancellations
Train number 16021 Chennai Central-Mysuru Daily Express will be cancelled on July 1, 2, 8 and 9.
Train number 16022 Mysuru-Chennai Central Daily Express and train number 20623/20624 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Malgudi Daily Express will be cancelled on July 2, 3, 9 and 10.
Train number 16219 Chamarajanagar-Tirupati Daily Express will be cancelled on July 1 and 8.
Train number 16203/16204 Chennai Central-Tirupati-Chennai Central Daily Express, train number 16220 Tirupati-Chamarajanagar Daily Express, train number 06267 Arsikere-Mysuru Daily Passenger Special, train number 06269 Mysuru-SMVT Bengaluru Daily Passenger Special, train number 06560 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, train number 06270 SMVT Bengaluru-Mysuru Daily Passenger Special and train number 12658 KSR Bengaluru-Chennai Central Daily Superfast Express will be cancelled on July 2 and 9.
Train number 06268 Mysuru-Arsikere Daily Passenger Special, train number 06559 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU Special, train number 01763 KSR Bengaluru-Channapatna MEMU Special and train number 12657 Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express will be cancelled on July 3 and 10.
Partial cancellations
Train number 06526 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special, commencing the journey on July 2 and 9, will be cancelled between Channapatna and KSR Bengaluru.
Train number 12657 Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express, commencing the journey on July 2 and 9, will be cancelled between Whitefield and KSR Bengaluru.
Train number 16594 Nanded-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express, commencing the journey on July 2 and 9, will be cancelled between Yelahanka and KSR Bengaluru.
Train number 06244 Hosapete-KSR Bengaluru Daily Passenger Special, commencing the journey on July 2 and 9, will be cancelled between Yeshwantpur and KSR Bengaluru.
Train number 17392 Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express, commencing the journey on July 2 and 9, will be cancelled between Yeshwantpur and KSR Bengaluru.
Train number 16521 Bangarapet-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express, commencing the journey on July 2 and 9, will be cancelled between Baiyyappanahalli and KSR Bengaluru.
Train number 17391 KSR Bengaluru-Hubballi Daily Express, commencing the journey on July 3 and 10, will be cancelled between KSR Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur.
Train number 06243 KSR Bengaluru-Hosapete Daily Passenger Special, commencing the journey on July 3 and 10, will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru and Yeshwantpur.
Rescheduling/diversion of trains
Train number 16593 KSR Bengaluru-Nanded Daily Express, commencing the journey on July 2 and 9, will be rescheduled by 80 minutes from KSR Bengaluru and diverted to run via KSR Bengaluru, Yeshwantpur and Yelahanka, skipping the stoppage at Bengaluru Cantonment.
Train number 11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Coimbatore Daily Express, commencing the journey on July 2 and 9, will be diverted to run via Gauribidanur, Baiyappanahalli, SMVT Bengaluru, Baiyyappanahalli and Hosur, skipping the stoppages at Bengaluru East, Bengaluru Cantonment and KSR Bengaluru. There will be an additional stoppage at SMVT Bengaluru.