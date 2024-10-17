Bengaluru's Manyata Tech park debunks viral video of 'waterfalls' in campus

<p>Bengaluru: Embassy Manyata Business Park, one of Bengaluru's largest technology parks, has denied that a waterfall triggered by a landslide, as shown in viral social media posts, occurred on its campus. </p>.<p>Videos shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday showed soil loosened by incessant rainfall uprooting trees and sending muddy rainwater cascading into a large foundation pit. Users suggested that this happened within the tech park and dubbed the phenomenon 'Manyata Tech Falls'. </p>.<p>On Wednesday, a source close to Embassy Office Parks REIT, which operates the tech park along the Outer Ring Road in northeastern Bengaluru's Nagawara, denied that the incident occurred on its property. </p>.<p>According to the source, the incident actually took place on an adjacent site, where another large tech park is under construction. </p>.'Even London faces floods': D K Shivakumar, home minister defend government amid criticism on Bengaluru rains.<p>An executive of a construction and demolition (C&D) waste management company suggested that flooding occurred because soil excavated from the site was being dumped elsewhere "in violation of the environmental clearance norms". </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Embassy Office Parks REIT stated that the waterlogging problem on its campus was resolved within two to four hours. </p>.<p>"Through the development of a new culvert, a critical flood mitigation measure to manage the water flow, along with annual desilting and raising the nala embankment, strategic positioning of external stormwater sumps, and the deployment of high-capacity dewatering systems that cleared road floodwaters within two to four hours, our on-ground teams ensured business continuity. Additionally, internal stormwater drainage systems were activated to manage excess water flow, effectively minimising disruptions," the statement said. </p>