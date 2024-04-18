May demand up, BWSSB mulls tankers to pump Cauvery water

BWSSB chairman Ramprasat Manohar V said getting water into the city would be easy if they were able to pump water to either Tataguni or Harohalli pumping stations. “The water treatment plants will be ready by April-end and we will be able to pump water. However, owing to last-mile pipeline connectivity issues, we may not be able to supply water to households. If we could get water till Tataguni or Harohalli stations, we can easily carry that into the city using tankers,” he told DH.