Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's medical clowning group looking for volunteers

Using the ward as their stage, these clowns perform interactive sets with the nurses, doctors, patients and caregivers.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 02:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 02:01 IST
healthMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us