Mental health experts report uptick in cases

Therapist Maullika Sharma shares that apart from anxiety and depression, most of her patients are dealing with burnout. “The future by definition is unpredictable. But the pandemic has heightened that feeling. It has proven that life can change in an instant,” she says. She advises her patients to “focus on what they can control and stay in the present”. “I ask them what they can do now to have a more stable future and tell them to work on that. I make them understand that they can control their thoughts, feelings, behaviour and how they react to situations,” she tells Metrolife.