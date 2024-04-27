Bengaluru: Metro services to begin early for TCS 10K race tomorrow

Metro trains will start early on Sunday to help commuters who are planning to participate in the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, scheduled to start from the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground.
A statement by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that metro services will start at 03.35 am, four-and-a-half hours earlier than the regular schedule, from all four terminals — Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Whitefield (Kadugodi), and Challaghatta metro stations.
During this early window, trains will operate at a frequency of 10 minutes from 03.35 am to 04.25 am. The first train service from the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station (Majestic) towards MG Road will depart at 04.10 am. Subsequently, trains will run at 10-minute intervals until 5 am, with further services depending on passenger demand.
This aims to support participants and spectators alike in reaching the event venue punctually and efficiently.
