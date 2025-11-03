Namma Metro staff reunite six-year-old girl with mother

<p>Bengaluru: Namma Metro staff rescued a six-year-old girl who got separated from her mother at the Majestic station on Saturday afternoon and helped reunite them. </p>.<p>The incident occurred at 12.30 pm when the child lost sight of her mother. </p>.Namma Metro Yellow Line trains to run every 15 minutes during rush hour from November 1.<p>A fellow passenger handed her to the security staff. Metro authorities alerted all station controllers. </p><p>The mother was traced to the Mahakavi Kumempu station, and the two were later reunited at Majestic. </p>