Military school in Bengaluru receives bomb threat, later found to be hoax  

Bengaluru: A military boarding school in Central Bengaluru received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday, which the police later confirmed to be a hoax after conducting an extensive search of the premises.
The threat was sent to the Rashtriya Military School in Victoria Layout around 3.30 pm. Upon being alerted, the police swiftly responded with a canine squad and an anti-sabotage team to thoroughly inspect the school.
Shekhar H Tekkanavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), confirmed that after hours of searching, no suspicious items were found and the threat was deemed a hoax.
A reliable source informed DH that the email, with the subject line "bomb threat", contained a warning to blow up the school. While the source did not disclose the email service provider, they revealed that the sender had used a VPN to conceal their identity.
Following a complaint from the school, the police registered a non-cognizable report for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication.
Published 18 September 2024, 20:50 IST