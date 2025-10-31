<p>Bengaluru: A minor girl, along with her group of friends, allegedly murdered her mother and later portrayed it as a suicide in Subramanyapura police station limits. </p><p>The deceased has been identified Netravati,(35), resident of Maramma Circle. She was running a dairy farm before switching jobs.</p>.'Shameful reflection of our society': Bengaluru students protest crimes against women, demand accountability.<p>A senior police officer said that the incident took place on October 25. First, the minors strangled her to death, and later hanged her body to make it appear as a suicide before fleeing the scene. </p>. <p>Initially, police had first registered the case as a suicide. However, growing suspicious, the deceased’s sister, Anita, later filed a complaint alleging foul play and expressing doubts about Netravati’s daughter, who had gone missing soon after the incident and did not attend the funeral.</p><p>Upon further investigation, police discovered that the girl herself was involved in the murder and her boyfriend had hatched the plot as they were caught by Netravati in the bedroom on the same day the former had warned them. </p><p>Subramanyapura police station handed over all five minors to juvenile home, and further investigations are on.</p>