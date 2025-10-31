Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Two trampled to death by elephant in Karnataka's Kudremukh were waiting for rehabilitation

Umesh and Harish of Keremane in Kerekattte of Sringeri taluk in Chikmagalur district were trampled to death by an elephant on Friday.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 16:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 16:15 IST
Karnataka NewselephantKudremukh

Follow us on :

Follow Us