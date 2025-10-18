<p>Bengaluru: As Deepavali approaches, doctors at the government-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital have issued an advisory urging the public to avoid bursting crackers during the festival.</p><p>Hospital data shows that 71 people suffered eye injuries during last year’s celebrations.</p><p>To ensure smooth treatment, the hospital has readied 25 beds in its dedicated cracker ward and kept another 20 beds on standby for mass-casualty cases. Additional doctors and postgraduate students will be deployed for 15 days from the day of the festival, as several cases are also reported during the Tulasi Festival, doctors said.</p>.<p>"Bystanders make up around 50% of the victims every year. People need to be more careful of their surroundings,” said Hospital Director Dr Shashidhar S.</p>.<p>He said the most common cause of accidents is attempting to relight failed crackers. “Bijli crackers, often burst by hand, are among the major causes of severe injuries,” he added.</p>.<p>On green crackers, doctors noted that while they may be better for the environment, they are just as harmful to the eyes as conventional ones.</p>.15 NSUI workers apprehended for attempting to storm RSS office in Bengaluru.<p>“While buying green crackers, people should make sure that the box carries the CSIR-NEERI certification stamp and scan the QR code on the box to verify authenticity,” Dr Shashidhar said.</p>.<p>He added that the Department of Plastic Surgery and the Trauma Centre are also equipped to handle related emergencies.</p>.<p>Doctors advised against washing the eyes in case of an injury. Instead, patients should cover the eye with a wet cloth and visit the nearest hospital or Minto immediately.</p>.<p>They also suggested using long sticks to light crackers and avoiding bursting them near children aged below five.</p>.<p>“In a few cases, injuries might not appear severe, but could cause internal damage. No matter what, one should visit the hospital immediately,” Dr Shashidhar said.</p>.<p><strong>24/7 helplines -</strong></p>.<p>During emergencies, citizens can contact the hospital’s 24/7 helplines: 080-26707176, 080-26706221, and 9481740137.</p>