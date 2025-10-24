<p>Bengaluru: A 32-year-old advocate, missing for two days, was found dead near a railway track in Jnanabharati on Thursday.</p>.<p>Police identified the deceased as Hemanth Kumar V from JP Nagar.</p>.2 trespassers killed on tracks in Nashik, railway denies train fall reports.<p>Investigations revealed that Kumar’s wife, Neha, also an advocate, had filed a missing persons complaint on Tuesday at the Puttenahalli police station.</p>.<p>The railway police were informed by the locopilot of Hampi Express about a body near the track.</p>.<p>Police who arrived at the spot confirmed the deceased to be Kumar.</p>.<p>The body was sent for autopsy, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of death. Further probe is underway.</p>