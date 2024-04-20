JOIN US
bengaluru

Modi’s visit to city: Temporary ‘no-fly zone’

The order will be in place between 10 am and 8 pm.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 20:20 IST

Bengaluru: Given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Saturday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has imposed a temporary no-fly zone within a 1-km radius at Krishna Vihar, Palace Grounds, and HQTC Helipad.

The order will be in place between 10 am and 8 pm.

In his order, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda prohibited the flying of drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), glider aircraft, all small aircraft and non-scheduled aircraft.

The commissioner issued the order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

(Published 19 April 2024, 20:20 IST)
Bengaluru newsPM ModiPalace Groundsbangalore traffic police

