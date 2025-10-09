Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Most of the 187 lakes in Bengaluru bigger than 100 acres; KTCDA Bill won't impact them: NS Boseraju

As per the bill, lakes up to 0.05 guntas, or 544 sq ft, will not have a buffer zone. For a lake measuring up to one acre, the buffer zone will be 3 metres.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 22:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 22:02 IST
BengaluruLakes

Follow us on :

Follow Us