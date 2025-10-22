Menu
Namma Metro: BMRCL plans Bengaluru’s longest route — 72 km, 50+ stations, sports complex link

The line will run through Bannerghatta, Jigani, Attibele, Sarjapur, Dommasandra Circle and Varthur Kodi, serving major tech hubs in the city.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 20:12 IST
Published 21 October 2025, 20:12 IST
