Namma Metro Phase 3A: BMRCL earmarks 2,174 trees along ORR for felling  

The green cover along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between JP Nagar and Mysuru Road is poised to shrink, even as the BMRCL prepares to extend the metro lines to Western Bengaluru.
The BMRCL has identified 2,174 trees on the 10-kilometre stretch where it plans to build an elevated metro corridor.
In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the BBMP sought feedback from citizens regarding the felling of trees for metro projects. The civic body said the BMRCL will build eight metro stations along the ORR (West) stretch.
This is part of Namma Metro’s Phase 3A, covering 32.16 kilometres between JP Nagar 4th Phase and Kempapura (Hebbal).
"These trees must be pruned, transplanted and removed for carrying out metro construction activities and widening of roads," a senior BMRCL official said in his letter to the BBMP’s tree officer.
The trees identified for felling include gulmohar, rain tree, mahogany, and several others. Some are quite large, with six-feet girths and at a height of 30 feet. Most are on the median, but about 1,000 are on the sides of the ORR.
The BMRCL is yet to disclose the number of trees identified for removal on the remaining portion of the 32.16-km ORR line as well as the 12.5-km Magadi Road stretch.
Bengaluru's metro expansion got a green light in October 2022 for two corridors: Outer Ring Road (JP Nagar-Mysuru Road) and Magadi Road (Hosahalli-Kadabagere).
By November 2023, the project received approval for initial stages like land acquisition and tree removal. This could impact the area's green cover, with the BBMP seeking public feedback on cutting down trees for the project.
The BMRCL had removed about 2,300 trees for the metro project between KR Puram and Central Silk Board where the work is currently underway.
Published 05 June 2024, 04:14 IST