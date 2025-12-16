<p>Bengaluru: For the first time, Namma Metro’s annual revenue exceeded Rs 1,000 crore in 2024-25, driven by ridership recovery, network expansion, and a fare hike implemented in early 2025.</p>.<p>While ticket sales were the main contributor to revenue, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) saw only a marginal Rs 5-crore increase in non-fare revenue compared to the previous year.</p>.<p>In 2024-25, the BMRCL carried an average of 7.58 lakh passengers per day. Despite growing ridership and an operational profit of Rs 229 crore, net losses widened to Rs 623.93 crore, up from Rs 350.7 crore, after accounting for depreciation and tax.</p>.<p>The 2024-25 annual report on the BMRCL website announced that the Reach 6 (Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara) metro corridor will open in two stages. “The project is in an advanced stage of completion with tunnelling works completed. The stretch will be commissioned in two stages during 2026-27,” the report said.</p>.<p>The BMRCL has borrowed a total of Rs 17,071 crore for various projects, in addition to state and central government grants.</p>.<p>In 2024-25, Namma Metro commissioned the extension of the Nagasandra line to Madavara, covering 3.15 km. In February, fares increased by 71% despite strong opposition from commuters and elected representatives.</p>.Namma Metro's Yellow Line trains to run every 12 mins from December 22.<p>The annual report highlights growing demand for QR-based tickets.</p>.<p>In 2024-25, 20.34 to 23.23% of all passengers used QR code tickets, while about half continued with smart cards.</p>.<p>The report also noted that the Phase 2-A and 2-B project, connecting Central Silk Board Junction and Kempegowda International Airport (58 km and 30 stations), will open in stages in the coming years, though no exact timeline is given.</p>.<p><strong>Orange Line</strong></p>.<p>The report added that preliminary work such as land acquisition, utility shifting, and soil investigation is underway for the Orange Line (Phase III), whose foundation stone was laid in August.</p>.<p>The project is already delayed, with tenders yet to be floated for work approved in November last year.</p>