Namma Metro's Green Line extension gets statutory clearance, could open by Dasara

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a>'s Green Line extension has received the statutory clearance for commercial operations just <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/namma-metros-green-line-extension-inspection-completed-in-a-day-3218565">a day after inspection. </a></p><p>The Commissioner for Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle) granted the sanction on Friday evening, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). </p><p>The CMRS, AM Chowdhary, and his team completed the inspection only Thursday. </p><p>This is the fastest sanction for a metro line in Bengaluru.</p>.Rainwater harvesting: Is Namma Metro back on track?.<p>With the statutory clearance in place, the 3.14-km elevated line is likely to open around Dasara, though the BMRCL has not yet made an official announcement. </p><p>Constructed at a cost of Rs 298.65 crore, this extension includes three elevated stations at Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu and Madavara, and its opening will expand the Bengaluru metro network to 76.95 km.</p><p>The BMRCL's Chief Public Relations Officer, B L Yashavanth Chavan, told <em>DH</em> that certain protocols needed to be followed before commercial operations can begin on the newly constructed line. </p><p>He added that CMRS clearance always comes with conditions, and the BMRCL needs time to ensure compliance. </p><p>While protocol typically requires the BMRCL to invite state and union ministers for the inauguration, discussions are ongoing about the possibility of opening the line without a formal ceremony.</p>