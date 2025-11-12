<p>Bengaluru: Navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze have made quiet residential areas congested, frustrating residents.</p><p>Locals say the apps ignore road width, parking, and pedestrians.</p><p>In Malleswaram, resident Rohini S described how shortcut traffic changed her street. "It's impossible to step out during peak hours. The constant honking and dust are unbearable," she said.</p><p>These apps, built to optimise routes, often send traffic onto small inner roads, disregarding their capacity and infrastructure. "We aren't against technology, but we need a balance between convenience and quality of life," Rohini said.</p><p>Rohit Kumar, a software engineer, suggests linking navigation apps to city traffic systems. "It's a solvable problem. We just need collaboration and willingness to adapt". He proposes API integration so city systems can send real-time data and diversion orders to apps, influencing routes.</p>.KSRTC bags award for navigation system for visually impaired; over 400 trained to use technology.<p>Arun, a shop owner near Bovipalya in Mahalakshmi Layout, said the apps save five minutes for outsiders, but are a headache for locals: "During peak hours, it takes me 20 minutes just to get out of our narrow locality road."</p>.<p>A senior traffic police officer told DH, "Navigation apps are useful, but they don't reflect on-the-ground conditions. We need real-time integration with city traffic signals to prevent congestion."</p>.<p>The officer also said talks with navigation app officials took place a month ago to integrate the BTP’s Astram app for real-time updates, which he believes will be implemented soon.</p>