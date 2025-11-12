Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Navigation apps turn Bengaluru lanes into traffic hotspots; locals urge links with city systems

These apps, built to optimise routes, often send traffic onto small inner roads, disregarding their capacity and infrastructure.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 22:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 22:30 IST
Bengaluru newstrafficNavigation

Follow us on :

Follow Us