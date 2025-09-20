<p>Bengaluru: Close to 7,000 potholes have been fixed in the city, and another 5,000 more are pending to be fixed, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru in-charge minister D K Shivakumar said on Saturday.</p><p>Asserting that the government was committed to making the Bengaluru roads pothole free, DKS said that works in this regard have been expedited.</p><p>“Potholes pop up owing to heavy rains. We are working proactively to fill them, and 7,000 of them have been fixed. We have expedited the work on filling the remaining 5,000 of them. I have also sought a report from the Police Commissioner on this,” he said.</p>.It's tragic Bengaluru is now gaining infamy as 'city of potholes': H D Kumaraswamy.<p>DKS added that a system has been put in place for anyone to alert the authorities of a pothole, and the public can raise complaints about potholes in the city.</p><p><strong>Don't play politics </strong></p><p>DKS also urged the legislators from the BJP to ensure that they work in their constituencies to get the potholes filled.</p><p>“We have sanctioned Rs 25 crore to each MLA to take up works in their constituencies. Instead of playing politics in this, let them work in their constituencies to get the potholes filled. We do not want to play politics keeping this issue,” he said.</p>