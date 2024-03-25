Neighbours fight over parking; police say 'no communal angle'

Bengaluru: A fight broke out between two families in southern Bengaluru on Sunday night. Police say the families belong to different communities, but the dispute was not "communal in nature".
As the families exchanged heated arguments, a group of onlookers gathered at the scene in Pragatipura, Kumaraswamy Layout, sparking rumours of communal tension.
Two neighbours named Kumar and Syed Talha had a dispute over auto-rickshaw parking. There is no communal angle as of now, Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.
The officer said there was no involvement of other people, but added that some onlookers had gathered at the scene because it happened after namaz. "We are noting a complaint," he added.
Pratap Simha, the BJP's outgoing MP from Mysore-Kodagu, shared a video of the incident on X, formerly Twitter, and suggested that the incident was "communal". He also said that he had brought the matter to the notice of Bengaluru city police chief B Dayananda.
(Published 24 March 2024, 20:25 IST)