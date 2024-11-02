Bengaluru: New BBMP order bars khata for single plots without BDA approval

<p>Bengaluru: In a major development, Bengaluru's civic body has stopped issuing 'A' or 'B' khata for single plots (<em>Eka Niveshana Swathu</em>) that do not have the approval of the planning body, even if the plot has been converted for non-agricultural use. </p>.<p>This decision, aimed at curtailing haphazard development, especially on the city's outskirts, is likely to restrict the sale of unapproved sites, as buyers cannot apply for building plan approvals. </p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bbmp">Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)</a> issued the order in October this year after a letter from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) stated that the power to approve single plots (measuring up to 20,000 square metres) lies with the BDA and that BBMP must issue building permits only for sites that fall under BDA-formed or approved layouts or are classified as 'A' khata properties. </p>.<p>The order stems from the belief that better planning of neighbourhoods can be achieved by providing adequate space for public utilities, such as roads, parks and civic amenities, if all forms of property — be they layouts or single plots — obtain the BDA approval first as it requires relinquishing a portion of the land. </p>.<p>The BBMP's decision is expected to affect properties situated in outer areas, where there are a large number of unapproved layouts compared to the core area. </p>.Bengaluru: BBMP seeks suggestions for site to build skydeck.<p>However, the restriction on issuing khata does not apply to properties registered prior to September 30 this year. In its order, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath instructed officials to issue 'B' khata for such properties, even if they are not approved by the planning authorities. </p>.<p><strong>Chaos and confusion</strong></p>.<p>The BBMP order has created chaos and confusion among property owners, builders and even lawyers. Some citizens have begun flocking to the BBMP's headquarters as their applications for khata or building permits are being rejected, citing the October order. </p>.<p>There are instances where a third-generation descendant (grandson) is unable to demolish a house built by his grandfather because the BBMP is unwilling to grant building permissions. </p>.<p>"What is the need to change a rule that has been in practice for the last 30-40 years? It appears that the BDA wants to overpower the BBMP," a BBMP-empanelled architect told <em>DH</em>. </p>