Bengaluru: New BBMP order bars khata for single plots without BDA approval

This decision, aimed at curtailing haphazard development, especially on the city's outskirts, is likely to restrict the sale of unapproved sites, as buyers cannot apply for building plan approvals.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 00:35 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 00:35 IST
