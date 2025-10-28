<p>Mumbai: Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, who appeared in the popular Hindi <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ott">OTT</a> series "Jamtara 2", has allegedly died by suicide, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The 25-year-old actor was found hanging at his residence in Undirkheda village, located in the Parola area of Maharashtra's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jalgaon">Jalgaon</a> district, on the evening of October 23, an official said.</p>.<p>His family members rushed him to a private hospital in Dhule (adjoining Jalgaon), where his condition deteriorated and he died in the early hours of October 24, the official said.</p>.<p>The reason behind the extreme step was not yet known.</p>.Karnataka: Debt-ridden contractor dies by suicide.<p>Days before his death, Chandwade had shared a poster of his upcoming Marathi movie "Asurvan" on social media.</p>.<p>The Parola police in Jalgaon registered an accidental death case and later transferred it to the Dhule police for further investigation, the official said.</p>.<p>In addition to acting, Chandwade was an IT professional employed at a company in Pune. </p>