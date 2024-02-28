JOIN US
bengaluru

New BMTC bus routes

500-CS: Sarjapur to Central Silk Board Jn; 505: Hosa Road to Varthur Kodi
Last Updated 28 February 2024, 01:01 IST

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) introduced the following bus routes on Monday: 

500-CS: Sarjapur to Central Silk Board Jn via Dommasandra, Kodati Gate, Kaikodrahalli, Iblur Junction and Agara. Two buses will run on this route, making 12 trips daily both ways. 

505: Hosa Road to Varthur Kodi via Kasavanahalli, Doddakannalli, Krupanidhi College, Gunjur and Varthur. Two buses will be deployed on this route, and will make 14 trips daily both ways. 

(Published 28 February 2024, 01:01 IST)
