Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

New structure around shrine inside Bengaluru's Lalbagh triggers concerns

Art historian Suresh Jayaram, who has authored ‘Bangalore’s Lalbagh: A Chronicle of the Garden and the City’, remembers the shrine being much smaller, 'like the folk deity shrines you see under trees'
Barkha Kumari
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 03:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 03:02 IST
BengalurushrineLalbagh

Follow us on :

Follow Us