<p>Bengaluru: A newly married woman who allegedly tried to kill herself following a quarrel with her husband during her honeymoon has succumbed to her injuries.</p>.<p>Police have booked her husband and his family members under the Dowry Prohibition Act and are on the lookout for them.</p>.<p>Ganavi (26) allegedly attempted suicide by hanging herself at her parents' house in Ramamurthy Nagar on December 24. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died late Thursday night, police said.</p>.<p>After the post-mortem, Ganavi's family brought her body to her in-laws' house in Vidyaranyapuram and staged a flash protest.</p>.<p>They held Suraj, his mother Jayanti, and brother Sanjay responsible for the death and demanded their immediate arrest.</p>.<p>They alleged that her in-laws fled after learning about the suicide attempt and that none of them was present when the body was brought to their house.</p>.<p>Police intervened, citing law and order concerns, and allowed only 10 family members to stage a silent protest, with the body placed outside the house for a few minutes. The scene turned emotional, with Ganavi's mother breaking down.</p>.<p>Ganavi, an MBA graduate, was married into what her parents described as a well-off family two months ago.</p>.<p>However, her family alleged that Suraj, along with his mother and brother, subjected Ganavi to relentless dowry harassment.</p>.<p><strong>Grand reception</strong></p>.<p>According to the FIR, a grand reception was organised at Palace Grounds on October 29, with her family reportedly spending around Rs 40 lakh. Soon after the wedding, however, she was allegedly harassed over gold ornaments and<br>dowry.</p>.<p>The couple had travelled to Sri Lanka for a 10-day honeymoon but returned to Bengaluru within five days after frequent arguments. The family claimed Suraj sent her back to her parental home repeatedly, pushing her into distress that ultimately led to her suicide, police said.</p>