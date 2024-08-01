NGO conducts sporting event in Tumakuru  

Bengaluru: NavSahyog Foundation, a Bengaluru-based nonprofit dedicated to developing life skills and creativity among rural children through sports, storytelling, creative activities and experiential learning, organised a kho-kho and kabaddi tournament at the Mahatma Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Tumakuru last week.
Nearly 400 students from 80 villages in Tumakuru participated in the tournament, which was sponsored by Simply Sport Foundation, Radio Siddhartha, Vidya Vahini, Praja Pragathi and Nandini.
Beyond its core programmes, the organisation also runs livelihood initiatives such as 'Dhan Kaushal', a financial literacy programme for teenagers; ‘Yuva Samriddhi’, which collaborates with rural youth on self-employment; and ‘Vanya Samriddhi', focused on developing food forests on barren farmland.
