‘Bloom with a Purpose’: NGO launches garden fair to empower persons with disability

<p>Bengaluru: The Association of People with Disabilities (APD) on Thursday launched its annual 10-day garden fair ‘Bloom with a Purpose’ at the APD Horticulture Training Centre, LIC Colony, Jeevan Bima Nagar.</p>.<p>The fair, from December 12 to 21, features ornamental and indoor plants, cacti, palms, fruit plants and medicinal herbs.</p>.<p>The event showcased plants and achievements of trainees under the association’s horticulture programme.</p>.<p>The programme empowers people with mental and physical disabilities. Trainees underwent three months of horticulture therapy combined with skills training for employment.</p>.<p>Trainees came from across the state and have disabilities, including spinal cord injuries and underdeveloped limbs, and special needs such as Down syndrome. Many are wheelchair-bound.</p>.<p>Organisers said over 4,500 youths from rural and urban areas have benefitted.</p>.<p>Lakshman Reddy, a trainee, said, “People trained here find career opportunities such as garden specialists and supervisors.”</p>.<p>Visitors can buy tools, seeds, saplings and eco-friendly products, including coco peat and manure. A special section features exotic orchid varieties. Proceeds from the event will fund training and empowerment programmes for persons with disabilities.</p>