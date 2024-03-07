NGT dismisses plaint against waste treatment plant

Bengaluru: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed Rs 1 lakh on an applicant who had moved the tribunal against an integrated waste treatment plant in the Dobbspet Industrial Area.
Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati of the Southern Zone bench of the NGT said that TM Umashankar, the former president of the Somapur gram panchayat, had wasted the time of the tribunal.
Umashankar had moved the Karnataka High Court, Supreme Court and the NGT twice against a Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF) plant.
"Beyond the legal aspect, it appears that there seems to be personal rivalry between the applicant and the fifth respondent (plant). The applicant had the adamancy to file various proceedings before various forums to stall the operations of the TSDF. The applicant had not only been prosecuting the case in vain, but also wasted the time of the tribunal not once but twice," the bench said, directing him to pay up Rs 1 lakh.
