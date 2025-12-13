Menu
News in Pics | December 13, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 01:13 IST
Devotees with 'irumudi', a bag carried on head during pilgrimage to Sabarimala temple, in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. PTI

A convict, B. Manikandan sits in a police bus, to be taken from the Ernakulam District Court to jail, in Kochi, Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. Court sentenced six persons convicted in the 2017 actress assault case to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. Credit: PTI

Peruvian shamans perform rituals to foresee the outcome of Chile's upcoming December 14 presidential runoff election while holding images of candidates Jeannette Jara, of the ruling leftist coalition and member of the Communist Party, and Jose Antonio Kast, of the far-right Republican Party, in Lima, Peru. Credit: Reuters

Monsta X performs during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden, in New York City, U.S. Credit: Reuters

Published 13 December 2025, 01:13 IST
