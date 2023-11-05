JOIN US
Nigerian drug peddler arrested in Bengaluru

Last Updated 05 November 2023, 00:17 IST

Bengaluru: Vidyaranyapura police have arrested a Nigerian national who sold Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) to college students and others in northeastern Bengaluru, officials said Saturday.

Police arrested Peter Ikedi Belonwu on Friday and seized from him MDMA worth Rs 5.15 lakh, 30 passbooks from different bank accounts and 39 credit cards. The police said the suspect peddled the drugs near the BBMP Park at BEL Layout. 

A case has been registered under sections 8(c) 22(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are on, the police said.

(Published 05 November 2023, 00:17 IST)
BengaluruCrime

