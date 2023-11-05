Nigerian drug peddler arrested in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Vidyaranyapura police have arrested a Nigerian national who sold Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) to college students and others in northeastern Bengaluru, officials said Saturday.
Police arrested Peter Ikedi Belonwu on Friday and seized from him MDMA worth Rs 5.15 lakh, 30 passbooks from different bank accounts and 39 credit cards. The police said the suspect peddled the drugs near the BBMP Park at BEL Layout.
A case has been registered under sections 8(c) 22(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigations are on, the police said.