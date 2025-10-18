<p>Bengaluru: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) organised 'Mental Health Santhe 4.0' on Friday to promote mental wellness, resilience, and collective responsibility for suicide prevention by bringing together experts, students, and NGOs.</p>.<p>This year’s theme is "Community Supporting Mental Wellbeing Together". The two-day workshop is open and free to all.</p>.<p>On the first day, more than 3,000 visitors, including students, faculty, health professionals, NGO representatives and members of the public, participated in the event, held under the shared mission of mental health awareness and suicide prevention.</p>.<p>The event featured interactive stalls showcasing counselling resources, helplines, and mental health initiatives. It also included film screenings on mental well-being to encourage reflection and conversation, as well as hands-on activities to help participants understand brain functioning.</p>.Bengaluru's Nimhans launches Ayush Maan integrative medicine programme .<p><strong>'Poetry Pharmacy' </strong></p>.<p>A special attraction was a poetry session titled “Poetry Pharmacy” by poet Mariyam Saigal, who offered personalised poetic reflections inspired by people’s emotions.</p>.<p>Dr Pratima Murthy, Director of Nimhans, said, "Mental, neurological, and substance use disorders must be viewed through a shared lens of understanding and compassion." </p>.<p>Speaking about suicide prevention, she added, "Suicide prevention begins with valuing life, helping people find hope rather than helplessness. Our senior citizens remind us that resilience can flourish at any age, leading to healthy and joyful ageing." </p>