Nine gold medallists, six all-rounders at IIPM convocation

Nine students were awarded gold medals among 293 graduating students, who were conferred their diplomas at the 20th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM) Bengaluru, on Friday.
The ceremony awarded students from the 2020-22 and 2021-23 batches across three post graduate diploma programmes in Food Processing and Business Management; Agribusiness and Plantation Management; and Agricultural Export and Business Management. Besides nine gold medallists, six graduating students across the three programmes won all-round achievement awards.
In his address, Dr Meenesh Shah, Chairman and MD, National Dairy Development Board, lauded the efforts of the institute in equipping students with industry-standard tools to venture into agri-entrepreneurship. He discussed the need to develop and commercialise the rural sector, besides sharing ideas about tackling agrifood wastage.
Prof Dr Rakesh Mohan Joshi, Director, IIPM-Bengaluru, presented the 2022-23 director’s report, where he highlighted IIPM’s consultancy project with the Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation Limited.
L Satya Srinivas, IRS, Chairman, IIPM, and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, GoI, was present.